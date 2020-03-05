Women teachers seek payment of salaries, regularisation of service

MARDAN: Women teachers and students of the Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on Wednesday staged a protest rally against the non-payment of salaries and non-regularisation of their services.

Talking to reporters outside the press club here, female teachers including Nagina Bibi, Nadia Bibi, Zaitoon Bibi and others said that there were more than 250 Basic Education Community Schools in Mardan district.

They said that the teachers of these schools were being paid only Rs8000 as monthly salary in the present skyrocketing price-hike and inflation.

And above all, they complained, this meagre salary was also not being paid for the last one year, which had put teachers into great financial troubles.

They said that they had been performing duty for the last 25 years but their salaries were not increased during this period, which was injustice with the teachers. The protesting teachers said that in 2018 the Peshawar High Court had directed the government to regularise the Basic Education Community Schools teacher but the government did not complied with the order. They demanded the government to release their outstanding salaries, regularize their services and also provide free books and school materials to the community schools’ students. The teachers threatened to stage sit-in at Islamabad if the government did not fulfill their demands forthwith. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.