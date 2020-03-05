Governor Shah Farman wants improved educational standards of KP varsities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Wednesday directed the public sector universities to improve their educational standards.

He was addressing as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of Senior Alumni Association of Islamia College here, said a handout.

The governor warned that strict action would be taken against the universities that failed to implement the Senate decisions in their syndicate meetings. All public sector universities of the province should improve their overall system, he said, adding, the varsities would have to give complete audit report of the financial matters.

He stressed the need for training and professionalism in institutions of higher education, adding higher educational institutes were responsible to train the young generation. “For this purpose, the educational institutions should have to perform their responsibilities professionally,” he added.

The governor assured the college administration that he being the chancellor would continue his support to this institution but it was subject to better performance. “We should understand the aim and basic theme for which this historical institution was established,” he maintained.

Earlier, the governor administered the oath to the president, secretary general and other office-bearers of the senior alumni association of Islamia College.

KP govt completes 290 MHPSs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed construction of 290 Mini Hydel Power Stations (MHPSs) while 66 more mini power stations will be completed in June this year. The completed power stations have been handed over to the local communities to ensure the provision of uninterrupted power to the local population at affordable rates. In the second phase of the initiative, sites have been identified for the construction of 672 similar power stations and work on the same will be started in the next financial year. This was told to a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the overall performance of Energy and Power Department. The chief minister was given detailed briefing on the performance of the department with special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited and Pakhtunkhwa Energy and Power Development Organization. Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Sahibzada Saeed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary Energy and Power and other relevant high-ups attended the meeting. The meeting was also briefed about the progress so far made on the under completion major power projects including Drar Khuar, Machai, Renola, Jabori, Matiltan, Koto and Lawi.