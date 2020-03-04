close
Wed Mar 04, 2020
‘Stern action being taken against sellers of fake fertilisers’

National

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Langrial has strict action is being taken against the sellers of fake seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, the minister said that these elements would be dealt with iron hands. The minister was apprised of crackdown on the mafia involved in manufacturing bogus seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. The minister directed the district administration and Depalpur AC Khalid Abbas Sial to take strict and indiscriminately action against the people involved in this menace.

