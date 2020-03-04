PM Imran Khan approves FIA pay, allowances package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday approved pay packages and allowances for the FIA officials on the pattern of NAB.

The prime minister had been informed that the work scope of the FIA had become multidimensional with increased responsibilities including investigation into cases of corruption, money laundering, organized crime, human trafficking, terror financing, intellectual property rights, cyber and economic crimes.

The FIA has also been assigned investigation into mega financial scams and the recent amendments to the NAB law are likely to add to the responsibilities of the agency, as many cases currently being investigated by the NAB are to be handed over to it in near future. The initiatives undertaken by the FIA against terror financing are going to contribute towards bringing Pakistan out of the FATF grey list.