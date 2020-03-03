Palestinian envoy, Interior Minister discuss global, regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met with the Palestinian Ambassador HE Ahmed Jawad AA Rebbei at the Ministry of Interior, spokesman of the ministry said on Monday.

While discussing the matters of global and regional peace, the Interior Minister said that Pakistan's role and efforts for global peace are evident. Our stance regarding the Kashmir issue is in front of the whole world, we have given message of peace on all levels, he added.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan has given very strong message of peace on international level by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims. While discussing the peace efforts and stability of the region, Ijaz Shah was of the view that peace of Palestine is significant for global harmony. Pakistan has always supported Palestine's cause in its best capacity, the Minister said.

The role of international community is very important in these matters, Ambassador Ahmed Jawad added. Over the matter of bilateral relations, the minister said that Pakistan will cooperate on all possible lines and will ensure strengthening of the ties between the both countries. The meeting concluded with a hope that the two will work hand in hand to improve mutual ties. The Ambassador thanked the minister for his positive response and giving him time.