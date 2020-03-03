NAB committed to rooting out corruption: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that taking mega corruption cases/white collar crime cases to logical conclusion is top most priority of the NAB and NAB strongly believes in conducting the inquiries and investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines that too after collecting solid evidence as per law.

The NAB chairman chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at its Headquarters and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA)

DG Operations and other senior members of the NAB. Director General of all Regional Bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The chairman said that corruption is mother of all evils and NAB is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations.