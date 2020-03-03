Riyadh supports Pak peace efforts

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia Monday extended full support to Pakistan in its efforts for peace in the region.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, extended full support to Pakistan’s peace efforts in the region during his meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ here.

Crucial support for Pakistan from Saudi Arabia was received a couple of days after signing the US-Taliban peace deal in Qatar thanks to painstaking efforts by Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Program and overall regional security situation including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They agreed that both countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which was being transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the assistance provided, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces both in Pakistan as well as in Saudi Arabia through bilateral training cooperation.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability. Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA was accompanied by a high level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), KSA and Major General (Engineer), Talal Abdullah Alotaibi, Military Advisor to HRH Minister of Defence KSA. Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour.