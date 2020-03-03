close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
Asim Yasin
March 3, 2020

Rehman Malik asks KP IGP to take action over desecration of Pak flag

National

Asim Yasin
March 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, has taken a serious notice of the incident of desecrating Pakistani flag and has directed the Federal Secretary, Interior; Inspector General Police and Home Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a report in this connection to the committee within three days.

Senator Rehman Malik has directed the secretary interior and IGP KP to investigate into the incident of the desecration of the national flag and identify the culprits to take action against them under the relevant law.

