PM Imran Khan likely to inaugurate U-21 Games on 8th

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games on March 8 at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director-General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak told reporters here on Monday that preparations in this connection have been in final stages and the players would arrive on March 6, adding that the games would start on March 7 and the prime minister is expected to open the games on March 8.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General of Sports, in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and Pakistan Olympic Association, successfully held the 33rd National Games.

The official said that the 33rd edition was declared among the best editions held so far. He said the games would prove that peace had been restored to the province. He said the government was committed to involving youths in healthy and sports activities. He said it was a clear indication that peace had returned to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government would take all necessary steps for its sustainability. The official said the Under-21 games would help searching talent at the grassroots and provide ample opportunities to the players in underrepresented districts.

The inter-district games would commence on March 6 and continue till March 10. The games include volleyball, athletics, tug-of-war, football, kabaddi, badminton, squash, snooker, etc where a total of 2,940 players from different districts of the province will participate.

The inter-regional games would start soon after completion of the inter-district phase, which include baseball, handball, lawn tennis, squash, boxing, basketball, handball, taekwondo, judo, wushu, hockey, snooker, cycling and others.

Asfandyar Khattak said that a total of 1,743 players, including749 women, would participate in the inter-regional games. The inter-district and inter-regional competitions would be held in Peshawar, for which arrangements had been completed.

The second round of U-21 games includes hockey, table tennis, judo karate, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, athletics and other competitions. The second round will be held from April 15 to 18 wherein a total of 6,825 players would participate in the competitions. The official said that open trials for the players for the second round would complete between April 2 and 10.