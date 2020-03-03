Japanese envoy hails Afghan accord

Islamabad:Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori has welcomed the signing of the Doha peace agreement between the US government and the Afghan Taliban, including the proposed US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations, and declared the development positive for peace and development in war-torn Afghanistan.

"On this historic occasion, I highly appreciate the important and constructive role of Pakistan in facilitating the peace process," the ambassador said in a statement. He said the government of Japan hoped that the forthcoming negotiations between Afghan sides would make a steady and constructive progress in order to realise an Afghan-led durable and comprehensive peace.

"We (Japan) will continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with the international community and look forward to closely working with Pakistan," he said.