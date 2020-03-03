30 outlaws arrested with ‘Travel Eye’ help

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has expressed satisfaction that software solutions developed by Lahore police are yielding good results and 30 wanted outlaws have been arrested in one month with the help of “Travel Eye” software.

“Manuel system is no more effective in present era of modern technology and use of computerised system was the need of the hour” observed the CCPO.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review progress on Hotel Eye and Travel Eye software. SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SSP Admin Captain (R) Malik Liaqat Ali, SP Security Bilal Zafar and PITB representatives also attended the meeting. The CCPO urged that the entire mechanism should be activated as soon as Travel Eye generates notification.

Respective divisional SPs and SHOs should be aware of the alert immediately, directed the CCPO. He instructed PITB experts to make integrated reporting mechanisms more efficient. Zulfiqar Hameed expressed his commitment that the Travel Eye and Hotel Eye would be gradually integrated to keep an eye on the wanted and the suspects. “After including the bus terminals in ‘Eye-Net’ we will extend the system towards cargo monitoring, which will also include railway cargos” vowed Zulfiqar Hameed.

Meanwhile, the CCPO distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among nine cops of Lahore police for showing good performance. The awards distribution ceremony held at CCPO office, here Monday. A total of cash prizes amounting Rs365,000 were distributed among beneficiaries. Six officers were awarded with commendation certificates (CC-I) and three employees were awarded with CC-II. Inspector Hussain was given Rs90,000 and CC-I for arresting the accused in an important case. Other members of his team, including Sub-inspector Khadim Hussain, were awarded with cash amount Rs40,000 while constables Zeeshan and Asif received reward of Rs30,000 and CC-I each. In another case, sub inspectors Saeed, Khadim Hussain and Taimoor were awarded with cash prize of Rs25,000 on timely recovery. Muhammad Ali, T / Sub-Inspector of Dolphin Squad who received Gold Medal in MSc Criminology from Punjab University, was given a prize of Rs20,000 cash along with commendation certificate. Constable Farhan won prize of Rs35,000 for showing honesty. It is worth mentioning that the cop found a dress coat at a public place and he came to know that there was amount of Rs1.2 million in the pocket. He contacted with the owner and returned back to him his money. In the ceremony, the CCPO also handed over cheques for Rs583,000 to the widows of two martyrs of Lahore police in lieu of educational scholarship. Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated those who performed well and said that honest policemen were the bright face of police department. SSP Admin Malik Liaqat Ali was also present on the occasion.