India disturbing peace in South Asia: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam has said that peace and improved law and order situation are imperative for progress and prosperity of the region.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Sunday. Different forums, including European Union (EU) and Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), had formed alliances for peace and made immense progress, he added. Unfortunately, the Indian government was disturbing peace in South Asia, he said and added that it was pushing the region toward disaster through its nefarious agenda of converting India into Hindu state only. We had to organise ourselves and improve our economy and similarly it was only possible when we shall equip ourselves with science and technology and ensure massive level investment in the country, Fakhar Imam maintained.

He that the Pakistani nation and government welcomed peace deal between United Sates and Taliban. The chairman urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand importance of regional peace for progress. He said that law and order situation in India was deteriorating as about 40 Muslims had been martyred in Delhi in recent riots. Similarly, 300 to 400 persons underwent injuries in the riots, he added. Pluralistic and secular India was heading towards narrow-minded state due to fascist steps of the Modi government, SyedFakhar Imam said.

He added that minorities were not safe in India. The Indian government deprived 1.9 million peoples of Assam from citizenship through National Registration of Citizens (NRC), he added. The chairman pointed out that the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) was also affecting Muslims in India. He informed that Indian government was going to introduce facilities for Hindus, living in different parts of the country, to settle them in the Indian Held Kashmir to dilute Muslims majority. The Indian government was persuading non-Muslims to purchase properties in the Indian Held Kashmir, he added. Fakhar Imam stated that India wanted strategic hegemony in the region and sovereign and independent Pakistan was not acceptable for it. He paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for two-nation theory. It was two-nation theory which led to sovereign and independent Pakistan, he stated. Later, he attended a ceremony titled ‘Two-Nation Theory’.

Livestock Dept sensitises citizens about unhygienic meat: The Livestock Department suggested citizens to buy healthy meat, stamped by the department, to avoid animal sourced diseases.

Livestock Vehari Additional Director Dr Zakir Ali said that ailing animals could be source for many diseases, including diarrhea, tuberculosis, brucella and some others. While talking here, Dr Zakir informed that Livestock Department used to inspect animals twice, ante-mortem (before slaughtering) and postmortem. In case of any issue, Livestock did not allow butchers to slaughter or sale diseased meat, he told. To a query, he said that it left no germs when cooked at high temperature. Dr Zakir informed that it remained some toxin although meat was cooked. However, very high temperature was must to kill such toxins, he told.

He stated that the meat should be purchased from neat and clean butchers. It should not be purchased from ailing butchers, he added. The butchers should cut their nails regularly, he continued. Similarly, there should be no blood in slaughtered animals, he maintained.

The meat should be washed properly, he told. In case butchers receive any cut during cutting of meat, they must ensure timely treatment or dressing of the wounded area because human blood could also cause issues for customers, he added.

To another query how Livestock Department asses about diseased animals, the livestock official informed that sometime they found damaged liver. Such animals were not allowed for sale, he stated.