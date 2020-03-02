Bilawal removes PPP Sukkur leader

SUKKUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari removed PPP district president Sukkur Syed Javed Shah from the party responsibilities and gave additional charge to acting divisional president Haji Anwar Khan Mahar. Reports said the PPP chairman had taken notice of the internal conflicts between PPP district president Sukkur Syed Javed Shah and general secretary Syed Awais Shah and removed him from all responsibilities.