Man allegedly involved in harassing, blackmailing woman arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly harassing, threatening and blackmailing a woman. The suspect is accused to have coerced the woman to engage in a sexual relationship with him against her obscene videos and pictures.

An FIR No 07/20 has been registered against Muhammad Athar Khan, resident of Nazimabad, Karachi, on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman A*, resident of Karachi’s Gulbahar area. According to the FIA spokesperson, a raid was conducted by the federal agency, with the approval of the competent authority, in which suspect Athar Khan was apprehended in Nazimabad.

The spokesperson said he was involved in harassing, threatening and blackmailing the complainant as “he coerced the victim to engage in a frequent sexual relationship with him against her obscene videos and pictures”.

The spokesperson said they had confiscated mobile phones found in his possession and those cell phones had been sent for technical analysis. The spokesperson claimed that obscene photos, videos and messages for blackmailing were present in them.

The suspect had shared obscene images and videos with the woman’s brother and cousin, said the spokesperson, adding that the obscene images and videos of other girls were also present in his mobile phones.

The digital and circumstantial evidences suggested that the accused was involved in commission of offences punishable under Section 20, 21 and 24 of the PECA 2016, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said a case had been registered against the accused and the FIA had obtained a three-day police remand from court.