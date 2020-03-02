Coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will evacuate 151 citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan within days, the health minister said on Sunday, as the death toll and number of infected worldwide mounted. The virus has spread to more than 60 countries around the globe -- killing nearly 3,000 people .The decision to airlift the trapped South Africans came after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday directed the repatriation of those who have asked to return home.