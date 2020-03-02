Wahab Riaz upbeat ahead of match against Karachi

ISLAMAAD: As Peshawar Zalmi are set to play Karachi Kings at the Pindi Stadium here on Monday (today), T20 specialist Wahab Riaz said he expected his team to be among the top three teams of the competition.

During a media talk at the team’s hotel in Islamabad on Sunday, Zalmi’s attack bowler Wahab said winning against Kings was important as it would help his team be among the top three.

“The match against Zalmi is very important as victory would help us get among the leading three teams,” he added. He said that with the match against Karachi, Zalmi would have played five matches. “So we would hit the halfway stage and you would have a clear indications as to where our campaign is heading to,” he said.

Wahab said his stay with Zalmi had been outstanding. “Look Zalmi is like a family to me. My outstanding performance with them I think is a result of the support I have been getting from the players and management. Every player supports all others. I am thoroughly enjoying my stay with Zalmi,” said the left arm pacer.

He said Pakistan Super League (PSL) had been an amazing experience for him. “It had been my wish to play PSL matches in front of my home crowd. Thanks God Almighty we now are playing with the support of our crowd. That is a special feeling and you cannot describe that feeling in words,” he added.

The match between Zalmi and Kings starts at 7pm.