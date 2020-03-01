Farrukh Punjab Jr Tennis: Jabir bags U-18 title

LAHORE: Jabir Ali clinched the U-18 singles title in the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020, which concluded here at PLTA Courts on Saturday.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussnain graced the finals as chief guest and distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders. Other noteables present on the occasion were Maj Gen (R) Ashraf, Sardar Fahad Khan, PLTA Vice President Afzal Shareef, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, players, their families and tennis enthusiasts.

In the U-18 final, Jabir Ali had to struggle hard to beat spirited Faizan Fayyaz 4-6, 7-5, 10-5. Faizan started the final well as he played superb tennis and took the first 6-4. Jabir then fought back hard to win the second set 7-5 and bagged the tie break 10-5 to grab the title.

In the U-18 doubles final, Zain Ch/Ifham Rana proved too hot for Jabir Ali/Ahtesham Arif and outclassed them 4-0, 4-0 to claim the title. The girls U-18 final was won by Shimza Durab, who played well against young and emerging player Haniya Minhas and defeated her 6-2, 6-3 to annex the title.

The boys U-14 title went to Asad Zaman, who faced tough resistance from Shahzaib Zahid before winning the final and title by 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

The boys/girls U-12 title was lifted by talented Haniya Minhas, who outperformed Omer Jawad 8-1. The boys/girls U-12 doubles was won by Abu bakar Talha/Haniya Minhas, who outscored Zohaib Afzal Malik/Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-2. In U-10 final,

Omer Jawad beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-4 to grab the title. The U-8 gold medal was earned by upcoming Shafay Iqbal while Ahsan Bari grabbed the U-6 gold.