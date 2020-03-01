CIA busts fraudster gang

Islamabad : Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a fraudster gang involved in making counterfeit currency and cheating people also recovered counterfeit currency and instruments, a police spokesman said.

He said that, on special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, SP Investigation Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted special police teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. A police team consisted of ASI Mohsin Ali and others has succeeded to bust a fraudster gang. The culprits are identified as Muhammad Shafique s/o Muhammad Rafique r/o Khannad Dak, Islamabad, Muhammad Habib s/o Muhammad Siddique r/o chhapran, Mir pur AJK, Mazhar Iqbal s/o Ahmad Khan r/o bhikhi Mandi Bahauddin and Sabir Hussain s/o Asif Khan r/o Bikhari Kalan Chakwal. Police team has also recovered counterfeit currency and instruments.

During preliminary investigation, this gang has revealed cheating many people in areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab and AJK. A case has been registered at Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations have appreciated this performance of CIA police. DIG Operations has directed all zonal police officers to continue crackdown against those involved in criminal activities.