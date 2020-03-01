Peshawar Zalmi edge Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi recorded a 16-run win in a rain-hit match of the HBL Pakistan Super League against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

This was Zalmi’s second win in four games; Qalandars on the other hand remain pointless with their third straight loss in the HBL PSL 2020 edition.

Persistent rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and the match was reduced to 12 overs a side.

Qalandars, set a 133-run target, managed only 116 for six. Samit Patel with 34 not out off 15 balls was the top-scorer for Qalandars. Chris Lynn contributed 30 off 15 balls, while Fakhar Zaman scored 22.

Lewis Gregory with four for 25 off three overs was the pick of the Zalmi bowlers.

Batting first, Zalmi posted 132 for seven in their 12 overs courtesy man-of-the-match Haider Ali and Tom Banton’s 34 runs each cameos. Banton, who opened the innings, hit two sixes and four fours off 15 balls before falling to David Wiese. The teenaged Haider struck four sixes and one four off 12 balls before becoming one of fast bowler Dilbar Hussain’s four victims.

The right-armer Dilbar bowled with sustained pace and guile to curtail the Zalmi batting onslaught in a three-over spell which yielded him four wickets for 24 runs. Wiese took two wickets for 12 runs off his two overs.