Sun Mar 01, 2020
March 1, 2020

Four killed as boiler explodes in paper mill

PHOOLNAGAR: Four people died while 10 others sustained injuries when a boiler exploded in a paper mill at Jumber on Saturday.

Reportedly, a boiler exploded with a huge sound in the paper mill.

As a result, Arif, Adnan, Nadeem and Maratab were killed while 10 others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.

