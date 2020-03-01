Steyn’s arrival boosts Islamabad bowling

ISLAMABAD: Dale Steyn joined Islamabad United following his arrival from South Africa early Saturday morning. This is the first time Steyn will be featuring in Pakistan Super League, which is in its fifth year.

Steyn was busy playing for South Africa in the T20 series against Australia. The pacer’s arrival is a big boost to the inexperienced Islamabad United attack that failed to defend a big total of 188 runs against Quetta Gladiators the other day.

Islamabad United are third with two wins and two losses. Their fifth match, against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday in Rawalpindi, was abandoned because of rain.

Multan Sultan, with four wins from five matches, are at the top followed by Quetta Gladiators, who have won three of their five games.

Peshawar Zalmi are fourth with two wins and two losses from five matches. Karachi Kings are fifth, having won one out of their three matches. Lahore Qalandars are at the bottom, having failed to win any of their three matches.