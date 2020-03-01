close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

Light rain

Karachi

Some suburban parts of Karachi in the north received light rain on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Metrological Department said that reports had been received about scattered rain in Surjani and Gadap towns.

He, however, said that none of the observatories of the Metrological Department in the city recorded rain. He said rain occurred in an isolated manner in suburban parts of the city due to western disturbances causing rains in the upcountry.

