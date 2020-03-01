close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 1, 2020

Man shot dead

Peshawar

DASKA: A man was shot dead in th area of Bombanwala police on Saturday.

Faisal Shahzad and his wife were on their way home when accused Nazir Ahmed and Naseer Ahmed allegedly opened fire at them. As a result, they were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital where Faisal Died. Police have registered a case.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Saturday. Naveed Ahmed and his wife were going to Warizabad when three robbers intercepted them and snatched Rs 8,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone.

