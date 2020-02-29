Romanian church says faithful can avoid kissing icons over virus fears

BUCHAREST: Romania’s Orthodox Church said on Friday it was taking "exceptional measures" against the novel coronavirus, advising worshippers to skip church if they have any symptoms and allowing them to avoid kissing icons.

Around 86 percent of Romania’s 19.4 million people belong to the Orthodox Church, seen as a conservative institution which doesn’t normally countenance such deviation from tradition. "Those who are afraid of getting sick can temporarily avoid kissing the icons in church, but they can instead kiss icons in their own homes", the Church said in a press release.

In addition, worshippers "may exceptionally ask the priest to use their own spoon for Holy Communion" and not share one as is normally the rule. Those who are too ill to come to mass are advised to drink holy water, which believers are meant to have kept in a bottle since Epiphany in early January. Some experts say Friday’s announcement could trigger a backlash from traditionalists, despite the extraordinary circumstances.