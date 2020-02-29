NAB arrested impersonator

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested impersonator Muhammad Nadeem on the charges of looting people and putting pressure on the government officials as well as other private

persons for illegal favours by presenting himself as Director General NAB and hand over him to the police for initiating the legal proceedings against him as per law.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB chairman has announced his anti-corruption strategy immediately after taking over the responsibilities of the anti-graft watchdog, which is being pursued vigorously.

NAB has so far arrested nine such fake officers on their alleged involvement in looting the people by posing themselves as fake NAB officers.

NAB Chairman has issued strict instructions to intelligence wing to hand over fake NAB officers to police for initiating legal proceedings against them as per law.