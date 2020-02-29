Overseas Pakistanis playing key role in country’s progress: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Friday that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he was addressing a gathering of QWP workers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to mark 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Overseas Wing Coordinator Haji Iqbal Wadud, QWP UAE chapter chairman Mohammad Saeed Khan Bamkhel and a large number of QWP workers were present on the occasion.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred leader, Aftab Sherpao said that he had raised voice for the voiceless people. He recalled that Hayat Sherpao had entered politics to challenge the forces of the status quo. The QWP leader said that the overseas Pakistanis particularly the Pakhtuns were playing a key role in the development of Pakistan by sending remittances to the country. He said that the QWP believed in serving the people and there was no contradiction in its words and actions. Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said that the rulers could not provide any relief to the people in the last 18-month rule. “The PTI has ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for over six years now, but it miserably failed to provide any relief to the people,” he said, adding that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

Woman demands arrest of brother’s killers

A woman from Chamkani has asked the government, police and courts to arrest the killers of her brother and provide her justice.

A sister of Qasim Shah, who had been killed in 2006, said the rivals allegedly killed her brother and occupied their land. She alleged that her another brother, Farid Ullah, was also killed but police termed it a suicide. She said her third brother became mentally retarded due to torture by the rivals.

An official of the local police said the two rival groups have dispute over a piece of land in Dilawar Kanday in Chamkani for which a Jirga was constituted by the police. He added that Chamkani police had resolved another issue of the woman in which she got Rs200,000 as her share.

Gang busted

Capital City Police on Friday said that another gang of car-lifters and snatchers had been busted and five vehicles as well as Rs600,000 cash recovered from them.

Addressing a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi said that while working out two cases of burglary and car-lifting, the police busted a major gang. The official said that the cops arrested Haroon, Ayaz and Maula Dad and recovered five vehicles from them. The official added that separately, the police arrested two accused Waheed and Hilal allegedly involved in a theft from a house in Tehkal locality as well as looting passengers of cabs. A total of Rs600,000 were recovered from them.

The official said that police were also working on a number of cases that reduced the street crimes in the provincial capital. He added that police have busted a number of gangs and arrested their key members, besides recovering the looted goods, vehicles and cash.