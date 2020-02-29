Nothing to happen through deal or dheel: Sh Rashid

FAISALABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that nothing will happen whether it might be a 'deal' or 'dheel', but it is confirmed that the PPP and the PML-N are not in a position to launch any move against PTI government.

He said that Nawaz Sharif would not come back to Pakistan, but he could not say anything about Shahbaz Sharif at this stage. Inaugurating the Chishtian Logistic Coal Terminal at Faisalabad Dry Port here on Friday, Sh Rashid condemned the killing of Muslims in India and said that it had exposed the so-called largest democracy of the world. He saidthat the recent incidents would sow seeds of hatred among Muslims and the Hindu community which might create 1947-like situation again. He said that the impact of the incidents could not be restricted to India only as it would disrupt cordial relations between Muslims and Indians living in other countries of the world. The India had violated international law through annexation of disputed valley of Kashmir, he said. He added that international community must intervene and force India to implement UN resolution by giving fundamental right to self-determination to the people of the Indian Held Kashmir. The minister expressed concern over price-hike and said that the government was not responsible for it. The previous government put unbearable burden on the national economy by acquiring huge loans and the PTI-led coalition government had no other option but to repay those loans, he told. He promised that no increase in prices of flour and ghee would be allowed though sugar rate may increase according to the market forces. The minister said that the Coronavirus was a cause of sluggish global economic growth and we were trying to save Pakistan Railways from its ill impact. He promised to review withdrawal of insurance fee recovered from each passenger at the time of sale of ticket. He said that Pakistan Railways was striving to make the department profitable and play its role in making the national economy strong. He said that the terminal would generate revenue of Rs 10 million in addition to helping smooth unloading of coal for the coal-fired power houses of the region. He said that under the new arrangement, 125 tons of coal would be unloaded within a period of only 25 minutes and the time could further be reduced to 15 minutes on the later stages. The minister said that five terminals would be established in different parts of the country, which would also facilitate availability of coal to the power houses in addition to catering to the needs of the private sector. He said that freight was the only unexploited sector which could make Pakistan Railways a profit-earning entity. He said that a dedicated freight train had already been operating for Faisalabad while its number could be increased keeping in view demand of the local industrialists and coal importers.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that the government was making sincere efforts to bridge the deficit of state-owned entity. Pakistan Railways was making loss of Rs 40 billion when the PTI government came to power, he informed. "We made sincere efforts and by plugging the loopholes of corruption we succeeded in lessening Rs 4 billion loss in Railways deficit", he claimed. He said that the Railways was the cheapest and safest mode of communication and efforts were under way to make the department profitable. The meeting was also addressed by Railways Chairman Habibur Rahman Gilani, Railways CEO Dost Ali Leghari, Abdul Lateef, Sheikh Mukhtar and Commissioner Ishrat Ali.