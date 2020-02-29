Ahsan Iqbal submits his passport to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of PML-N and ex-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal surrendered his passport and Affidavit at the NAB Rawalpindi on Friday.

The NAB has asked him to submit his passport and Affidavit at the NAB office as per directives of the courts.

While talking with the newsmen, Ahsan Iqbal said the NAB asked him to submit his passport to them. “I was used to appear before the NAB whenever it called and even he was also with his fracture in his arm and always cooperated with them,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said he and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi were always used to appear before the NAB and whenever it summons we will appear before the NAB. “We were cooperating with NAB despite it that NAB arrested us,” he said. He said the government was now getting benefit from the projects which were started during the PML-N tenure in the government but we were being treated as accused for initiating the projects. “All was being done against us on the behest of Imran khan,” he said. He said the NAB was silent against those who were involved in the flour and sugar crisis because all those were under the umbrella of Imran Khan. “If the NAB was sincerely wanted to eradicate the corruption, then take action against those who were involved in price hike of the flour and sugar,” he said.

He questioned that why the NAB did not take in foreign funding case.

He said the destruction of the economy was before the nation as the growth rate comes down to 2 percent from 6 percent during the PML-N tenure.