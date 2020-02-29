close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 29, 2020

Police recover abducted sisters from Gakhar Mandi

National

 
February 29, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Police have recovered five abducted sisters and arrested the accused at Gakhar Mandi on Friday. Asghar gave an application to the police stating that accused Ashfaq took his five daughters for providing them jobs in different houses about six months ago. He said that the accused did not allow him to meet his daughters. The Gakhar police arrested accused Ashfaq and recovered the girls from different areas.

Latest News

More From Pakistan