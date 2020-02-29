Police recover abducted sisters from Gakhar Mandi

GUJRANWALA: Police have recovered five abducted sisters and arrested the accused at Gakhar Mandi on Friday. Asghar gave an application to the police stating that accused Ashfaq took his five daughters for providing them jobs in different houses about six months ago. He said that the accused did not allow him to meet his daughters. The Gakhar police arrested accused Ashfaq and recovered the girls from different areas.