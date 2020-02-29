Five students who returned from China test negative for coronavirus

HARIPUR: The five students from Haripur district, who were studying in different universities in China, tested negative for coronavirus after being screened twice, an official said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner, Ghazi tehsil, Adnan Abrar said that five students enrolled in different Chinese universities had returned to their native villages in Ghazi subdivision between February 7 to 18.

He said that as a precautionary measure, he first got them screened in their homes with the help of district health authorities and they were found well having no symptoms of coronavirus.

The assistant commissioner said that he again sent the five students to Police Services Hospital in Peshawar to undergo screening in order to counter the spread of rumours. He added that the students were accompanied by a doctor and some police personnel in the ambulance.

The students were again screened and they tested negative for coronavirus, he said, adding that the coronavirus combating department of Police Services Hospital in Peshawar issued them a written report confirming that they were medically fine. One of the students, who was screened in the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar, confirmed that he was thrice screened first at the time of his arrival from China at Islamabad airport and later in Ghazi and lastly in Peshawar.

He said that he had no objection to the repeated screening as it was imperative for his safety and for his family and other people. He said that none of the five students tested positive or even declared as suspect during the screening.