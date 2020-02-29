Qalandars’ losing spree continues

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore Qalandars’ nightmare run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) V continued as even change in venue could not help their case, caving in to Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in a rain shortened 12 overs match at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

In response to Zalmi’s 132 for 7 in 12 overs, Qalandars were restricted to 116 for six.

It was pointless Qalandars’ third successive defeat in as many games with Zalmi doubling theirs to go at par with Islamabad United with four points each. Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators with six points each are currently leading the table.

Man of the Match Lewis Gregory (4-25) and young Aamir Khan (1-11) combined in well with their deceptive style of bowling to restrict Lahore Qalandars following blazing start that saw them racing to 48 after four overs. Once openers CA Lynn (30) and Fakhar Zaman (22) lost their wickets, rest turned out to be a formality as 133 runs target turned out to be too big for Qalandars. SL Patel (34 not out) stayed till the last and was never looked threatening to take the match away from Zalmi.

Earlier, Somerset opening bat, Tom Banton (34) and local lad Haider Ai (34) produced dazzling short innings to see Zalmi reaching 132 for 7. Haider’s 12-ball 34 were studded with four sixes and a boundary while Banton who had two sixes and four fours in his 15-ball knock put Zalmi’s innings on track following early loss of consistent Kamran Akmal (14).

New pacer on the block Dilbar Hussain (4-24) was the most impressive of Qalandars bowlers. Three overs he bowled was full of action, variety, pace and wickets.

Score: Peshawar Zalmi 132 for 7 in 12 overs (Tom Banton 34, Haider Ali 34, Dilbar Hussain 4-24, D Wiese 2-16)

Lahore Qalandars 116 for 6 in 12 overs (SL Patel 34 not out, CA Lynn 30, Fakhar Zaman 22, L Gregory 4-25, Amir Khan 1-11)