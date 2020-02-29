close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Several saplings planted

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 29, 2020

Islamabad : Several saplings were planted at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar.

The exercise was part of the 'Go Green Campaign' meant to 'establish the clean environment attitude within associates', said the organisers.

General manager of the hotel Nadeem Riaz Chaudhry along with the heads of departments and hotel associates planted saplings on the premises.

Latest News

More From Islamabad