Several saplings planted

Islamabad : Several saplings were planted at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar.
The exercise was part of the 'Go Green Campaign' meant to 'establish the clean environment attitude within associates', said the organisers.
General manager of the hotel Nadeem Riaz Chaudhry along with the heads of departments and hotel associates planted saplings on the premises.
