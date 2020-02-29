Italy’s Ganna setsnew men’s individual pursuit world record

BERLING: Italian Filippo Ganna beat his own men’s individual pursuit world record with a time of four minutes and 1.934 seconds at the world track cycling championships in Berlin on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who rides on the road for Team Ineos, was close to breaking the symbolic four-minute mark in his qualifying run. Ganna had previously set the record with 4min 2.647sec in November.

He is bidding for a fourth pursuit world title, having taken gold in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Ganna, who also claimed world silver in 2017, will face Ashton Lambie in the final later on Friday, after the American qualified in 4min 3.64sec. Frenchman Corentin Ermenault will face Italian teenager Jonathan Milan for bronze.