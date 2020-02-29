Three die, 20 hurt in two road accidents

Three people were killed and 20 others injured in two road accidents on Friday. According to police, two people lost their lives while 10 people got injured when a tyre of a passenger bus burst and the vehicle overturned on a road near the Nadra office in the SITE area.

Rescuers from welfare organisations reached the scene and shifted the injured to a hospital, where two men succumbed to their injuries. The bus was carrying worshippers, who were returning after attending a religious gathering at the Madni Masjid in Azizabad, police said. The men killed were bus driver Sajid and passenger Amanullah.

Police said that the bus was carrying at least 40 passengers, 33 were in the bus while the remaining were on the roof of the vehicle. In another incident, a young motorcyclist died and 10 people got injured in a collision between a Suzuki pickup and a motorcycle in Naval Colony. Police said the casualties were taken to a hospital where the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Fahad.

Contraband items

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Model Customs Collectorate Preventive said to have seized contraband items worth Rs72 million on Friday.

Irfan Ali, the spokesman for the Customs, said during the ongoing anti-smuggling drive, they raided a warehouse at Shershah B Area and confiscated a huge quantity of 1800 slabs of Indian made kattah, each slab weighing 50 kilogrammes, wrapped in gunny bags which were later transported in 13 trucks. The total weight of the sized items was 90,000 kilogrammes.