Pilgrims will be allowed to return from Iran ‘gradually’: Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday that over next few days the government will gradually allow Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) returning from Iran in batches after full health screening.

In a tweet, he said the point of entry was being strengthened and appreciated the hard work of health staff deployed at Taftan border to monitor the situation.

He visited Taftan-Zahedan border to review the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over preparations of Balochistan government to effectively address the coronavirus issue. “A lot is being done in Balochistan and much more needs to be done,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Mirza said both the Pakistani patients of coronavirus were stable and improving, adding: “Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative”.

“If you or somebody you know has recently returned from China, Iran or a country where coronavirus is prevalent and if there are symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should report by calling at helpline1166,” the special assistant said.

Dr Mirza said there was no need to panic as things were under control. He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there was no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan.

He said during last one month the federal government had taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease, adding proper screening mechanism had been developed at all airports, besides availability of personal protection equipment, kits for health staff and regular surveillance.