Screening of 200 people returned from Iran conducted

GUJRANWALA: CEO Health Dr Farjad Thursday said the screening of 200 people who returned from Iran has been completed so far.

Following the directives issued by the government, the screening of the people who spent 20 days in Iran has been completed. DHO Dr Sofia said according to the figures provided by the district administration some 354 citizens of Gujranwala district visited the Iran and came back after 20 days. She said in the light of the government's directions screening of 200 such people was completed so far.

Commissioner vows zero tolerance policy for corruption: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday vowed to pursue zero tolerance policy for corruption and inefficiency.

Chairing a meeting of the Gujranwala metropolitan corporation as its administrator, the commissioner expressed his resolve to utilise every penny of the development funds in the best public interest and with utmost honesty.

He said the executing department would be responsible for the quality and timely completion of the ongoing schemes and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said all possible resources must be ensured for the speedy completion of city roads and daily progress of the work done must be monitored by the officers concerned. He expressed his satisfaction on the kick-start of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 15 important city roads with an estimated amount of Rs 330 million. He also appreciated the shifting of various services of the corporation to the E-Kkhidmat Markaz and said it was a step towards facilitating the public and eradicating corruption.

TWO DIE IN ACCIDENTS: Two people died in two road accidents on Thursday. Kashif was crossing the Sialkot Road when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

A speeding car hit a motorcyclist Naveed Ahmed on GT Road near Rahwali, leaving him dead on the spot.