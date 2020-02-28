First-ever digital Sargodha 2020 Expo opens

SARGODHA: The first ever Digital Sargodha 2020 Expo opened at Sargodha University on Thursday and it brought local entrepreneurs and students from multiple disciplines together for a day of hands-on experience with technology.

The University and e-Rozgaar Center at the University collaborated on full technology immersion experiences, showed attendees the importance of technology and how it related to a variety of career fields. The event was organized under the theme ‘Shaping Lives through Technology’. The expo was aimed at training and equipping the youth with modern technology for a better tomorrow. The Expo also provided an occasion to entrepreneurs and students for businesses to identify new opportunities in the increasingly crowded digital marketplace and also make valuable contacts with other organizations from across the region.

Students also learn how complex instruments contribute to conducting experiments, how to research and track human performance with digital tools and about digital photography, advertising and marketing campaigns that transform images.

Sargodha Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, Director Entrepreneurship Punjab Information Technology Board Salman Amin, Director E-Governance Sajid Latif, Manager Training and Evaluation e-Rozgar PITB were the guest of honours while other office-bearers of PITB and Sargodha e-Rozgaar Centre, faculty, staff members and number of students attended the event. Addressing the event, Dr Farah Masood said in the rapidly changing, fast-paced world of digital marketing, it is crucial to understand which of the latest trends are important and how you can apply them to gain a competitive advantage. Such events encouraged entrepreneurs and students to grow their interests and help them develop their talents as they move past graduation, she added. Salman Amin informed the event that PITB was keen to provide various platforms for startups to identify tech-related opportunities. He urged youth and local entrepreneurs to work on technological entrepreneurship which is a concept of transforming research and potential of scientific institutions into new products and services, and significantly increased benefits to consumers and resulted in a faster economy growth.