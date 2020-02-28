Ban on Dawn and Jang Groups’ ads: APNS condemns Centre, Punjab, KP govts’ policy

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has strongly flayed the continued ban on advertisements of the federal as well as the Punjab and KPK governments on the Dawn and Jang Groups and termed this as contravention of freedom of press.

The Executive Committee of the APNS, at its meeting held on February 27, 2020 at Islamabad, adopted a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the policy of Federal and provincial governments of Punjab and KPK to deny the release of their advertisements to two of the country’s major media houses namely Dawn Group and Jang Group.

The resolution stated that the Executive Committee was of the considered opinion that the ban on the two media groups was not only intended to curb the freedom of press and use of advertisements as a lever to influence the editorial policy of newspapers but also aimed at silencing any dissenting voice in the press.

The resolution further stated that the Executive Committee of the APNS completely stands by Dawn and Jang media groups and urges upon the federal and provincial governments to immediately review their policy and restore the release of advertisements to these publications.