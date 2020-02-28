Turkish girl Elmas lifts singles title

ISLAMABAD: Turkey’s Leyla Nilufer Elmas edged out hapless Ren Ke from China in a three-set thriller to win girls’ singles title in Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior International Tennis here at the PTF Complex Thursday.

In what turned out to be an exciting final, Elmas beat Ren 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4 to deprive the Chinese yet another title. Last week Ren also lost the final against another Turkish girl Mina. Both girls broke each other serve in the first set as the score went 6-6. The set was then decided on a tie-break which Leyla won 8-6 by hitting the winner down the line. In the second set quality tennis was witnessed and the score went up to 4-4 all as both the players held their respective serves.

Top seed Ren won the second set 6-4 by breaking last game of Leyla 15-40. The final set was marked with aces, long rallies and combination of back hand, forehand drives as score went up to 4-4.

Leyla won the final set by breaking 9th game of Ren and clinched the girls singles title following over two hours battle. Leyla obtained 30 ITF World Ranking points whereas Ren got 18 points.

Ayar Goklap and Mustafa Sancaklioglu won the boys’ doubles title by eliminating Iustin Belea and Qwyn Quittner 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

Local top seed Muhammad Shoaib and second seed Ayar Goklap from Turkey moved into the boys’ singles final by beating their respective opponents in straight sets.

Shoaib won the first set 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Aryan Giri. He kept the same pressure in the second set and built up the winning 4-0 lead before wrapping up the set 6-1. In the second semi-final, Ayar Goklap proved too good for Kerem Ozlale and won 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets.

Leyla Nilufer Elmas and Mina Togdulkdmir won the girls’ doubles title by beating Abhilasha Bista and Neyara Weerawansa in an exciting three-set match. Leyla and Mina won the first set 7-5 by breaking 11th game of Neyara. Bista and Neyara levelled the match by winning the second set 6-2. In the final set, straight tie was played which was won by Leyla and Mina 11-9 after saving three match points.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan witnessed the girls’ doubles final and distributed the shields and trophies amongst the winners and runner-ups.

Results: Boys’ singles semi-finals: Muhammad Shoaib bt Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-4, 6-1; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) bt Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls’ singles final: Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Ren Ke (CHN) 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4.

Boys’ doubles final: Gokalp Ayar (TUR) & Mustafa Sancaklioglu (TUR) bt Iustin Belea (ROU) & Qwyn Quittner (AUS) 6-2, 6-3.

Girls’ doubles final: Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) & Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) & Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) 7-5, 2-6, 11-9.