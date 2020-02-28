close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

PPL supports SIUT, Kidney Centre

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has donated Rs10 million to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Rs5 million to The Kidney Centre (TKC) for provision of quality healthcare to deserving populations as part of its long-term and diverse corporate social responsibility programme.

PPL MD and CEO Moin Raza Khan presented the cheque to Professor and Director SIUT Dr Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi at SIUT’s main premises on Wednesday.

Latest News

More From Business