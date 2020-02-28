close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
February 28, 2020

Man found dead

Lahore

 
February 28, 2020

Our correspondent

LAHORE :A 55-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji Chowk in the Lytton Road police limits on Thursday. Police removed the body to morgue. The man yet to be identified was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital by Edhi ambulance. Doctors pronounced him dead. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Police said man was a drug addict and he died of an overdose of drugs.

