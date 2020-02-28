Man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE :A 55-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji Chowk in the Lytton Road police limits on Thursday. Police removed the body to morgue. The man yet to be identified was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital by Edhi ambulance. Doctors pronounced him dead. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Police said man was a drug addict and he died of an overdose of drugs.
Our correspondent
LAHORE :A 55-year-old man was found dead near Chauburji Chowk in the Lytton Road police limits on Thursday. Police removed the body to morgue. The man yet to be identified was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital by Edhi ambulance. Doctors pronounced him dead. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Police said man was a drug addict and he died of an overdose of drugs.