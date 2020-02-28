GCU ceremony pays tributes to PAF

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday organised a ceremony to celebrate the ‘Surprise Day’ as a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for downing the Indian aircrafts this time last year.

GCU faculty members arranged the ceremony where they along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi cut a cake to celebrate the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said nations ruled the world through the excellence of their institutions and knowledge and skills of their people. He said: “Our armed forces are our pride and they have full support of the whole nation.” He praised the role of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan about deterrence of war arising from downing the Indian aircrafts.

workshop: A two-day workshop ‘Equine Sonography and Basic Farriery’ concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Veterinary Academy. UVAS Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Dr Shehla Gul Bokhari, Pedro Emiliano, who is an expert of equine Farriery from Argentina, were also present.