PU celebrates ‘Surprise Day’ to mark PAF strikes

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Thursday commemorated “Surprise Day” with utmost zeal and fervour as various departments took out rallies, chanting slogans to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army that once again proved Pakistan’s supremacy over India on February 27, last year.

The main rally that was taken out from Vice-Chancellor (VC) office was led by VC Prof Niaz Ahmad and MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema in which Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, heads of various departments, faculty members, employees and a huge number of students participated.

The participants were carrying banners and posters bearing pictures of Pakistan Air Force’s Hassan Siddiqui who shot down Indian fighter jet. One banner was also inscribed with “India’s Blunder, replied by JF Thunder”.

Addressing the rally outside Institute of Education and Research (IER), Prof Niaz Ahmad said that on February 27, a lesson was given to India as well as international community by Pakistan and it was a ‘Thanksgiving Day’. He said Pakistan had given a message to the international community that we were a responsible nation.

He said Pakistan Army followed international laws when Indian pilot surrendered and gave him the best medical treatment in emergency and served him tea and food. He said Operation Swift Retort was not a surprise for him as he already believed that Pakistan Army had the capacity to live up to its legacy with valour and professional excellence and give a historical lesson to the enemy.

He said Modi was acting like a king who never followed any law. He said due to Modi’s blatant violations of international and national laws, the whole India was burning and all the minorities were feeling themselves unsafe. He said Pakistan had offered joint investigation regarding Palwama attacks but India did not accept the offer. He said the whole nation stood with Pakistan Army.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said Modi’s steps had once again proved that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right. She said that Kashmir would get independence soon and another Islamic state would emerge out of India. Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said Pakistan Army had removed India’s misunderstanding that it could disturb Pakistan through any misadventure. He said India was not allowing even its own citizens to live with independence.

Earlier, Prof Niaz Ahmad and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema also cut a cake to commemorate the first anniversary of Surprise Day. Meanwhile, PU Centre for South Asian Studies organised a seminar to recall the success achieved by the Pakistan’s armed forces over Indian armed forces at its auditorium.

A lecture was delivered by Brig (r) Imran Malik who comprehensively covered the events leading to the events of Balakot and thereafter. He said these events exposed Indian air forces’ ineptness and lack of professionalism thoroughly. He said Pakistan Navy also exposed Indian Navy’s immature attempt to intrude into Pakistan’s territorial waters and withdrew unceremoniously. He said Pakistan’s Armed Forces had revived their commitment to safeguard and secure Pakistan’s independence, territorial integrity and freedom of thought and action.