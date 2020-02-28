close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
February 28, 2020

Low on trust

Newspost

 
February 28, 2020

Unfortunately, a vast majority of persons in authority positions, both bureaucrats and technocrats, are notorious for their inefficiency and opacity, yet nothing concrete and corrective is being done against them.

It is noticed that their personal and myopic administrative practices contribute to organizational chaos and ineffectiveness in service delivery. They always abuse their authority and misuse organizational resources.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

