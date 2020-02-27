Aisam to join Davis Cup camp on March 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan top tennis player Aisamul Haq will join the national training camp on March 1.

The camp is in progress to prepare the team for the forthcoming Davis Cup playoff tie against Slovenia scheduled to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 6-7.

Doubles expert Aisam is currently busy playing in ATP events in France. “He has communicated us that he would be joining the camp by March 1,” a Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) official said. Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Heera Ashiq and reserve player Shahzad Khan are part of the team that has been training at the Davis Cup venue for the last 10 days now.

Meanwhile, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan visited Aisamul Haq Pavilion at the Pakistan Sports Complex to witness the training session of the Davis Cup team.

Saifullah expressed satisfaction about the training session and the hard work which is being displayed by the players under their captain and coach Mushaf Zia.

He also interacted with the players and motivated them to perform better. He also inspected the venue of the event and was briefed by SEVP Khawar Hyat and SVP Saeed Ahmed Khan about the progress of the work. He was satisfied with the overall preparatory arrangements.