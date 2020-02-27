United, Gladiators to fight for top spot today

ISLAMABAD: Battle for the top spot gets momentum as Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are set to lock horns in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that springs into action at the Pindi Stadium for the very first time today (Thursday).

Only run-rate separates the two teams that so far have won two matches each out of the previous three and a victory on Thursday would separate them on the top with points’ advantage.

Gladiators head coach Moin Khan has already said that no match in the PSL V would be easier and the one against United would be no exception.

“Following their loss in the opening match of the PSL against Gladiators, there are all chances that United would come hard to avenge that defeat in a double header league. We however are ready for that, knowing that we have the capacity to raise the level of their game at any time.”

Moin’s son Azam Khan (59) turned out to be an unlikely hero in that particular match where Gladiators chased down 169 runs target in the 19th over.

“Both teams got their strong points. Gladiators are defending champions and they have proved on the given day that they can beat any team. We are ready for them and would try not to repeat mistakes that we committed during the first day’s loss,” United bowling coach Saeed Ajmal said during a press talk at the Pindi Stadium on Wednesday.

The former international off-spinner, who was later banned for suspect action, said United were strong in all departments and hopefully they would not let the opportunity to easily to take the top position on the points table.

“Following first match loss our performance has been on the rise. We have performed rather nicely and hopefully the match on Thursday would be a continuation of that good run.”

Saeed said that suspect bowling fears had come hard on the progress of off spin bowlers. “You need variety to get wickets in international cricket if you are an off-spinner. Sadly, that variety is not being seen as the genuine part of your bowling armory. So, it is become difficult for off-spinner to work on his bowling.”

He called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise camps for grooming young off-spinners.

Pacer Tymal Mills, who is part of the fearsome pace attack of the Gladiators, said his effort would be to contribute for the team so that they could go on to retain the PSL title.

“Currently I am only focusing on Gladiators’ campaign. I want to contribute for my team in their efforts to retain the title.”

He said that T20 leagues around the world have taken very important role in the game. “Leagues today are as important as playing for your country or playing international cricket.”