Rabbani slams govt enthusiasm on Trump’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday termed the government enthusiasm with reference to the statement of US President Donald Trump as misplaced for he made even no mention of the Kashmir lockdown and genocide.

“The enthusiasm of the government with reference to the statement of Donald Trump on Kashmir in India is misplaced. The role of Trump as a mediator in the Kashmir dispute will undoubtedly be in favour of India,” he said in reaction to the government statements on President Trump.

Rabbani pointed out the tone and tenor of his press conferences in India clearly indicated that the USA wanted India to play the role of a policeman in the region, which was not acceptable to Pakistan.

During his visit, Rabbani noted the US President had not made a single statement regarding the lockdown and genocide being committed in Kashmir. He asserted, “Those who seek a mediator’s role for Trump, forget history. He is the person who recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He is the person who recognised and legitimised the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights”.

The recent plan for the solution of the dispute between Palestine and Israel, he said, denuded the Palestinian people of their historical and international rights and clearly weighs in the favour of Israel. “The plan is condemned. Is this the type of mediation that the government wants for Kashmir?” he maintained.