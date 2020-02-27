Sultans record comfortable win over Zalmi

MULTAN: An unbroken 77-run fifth wicket partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah guided Multan Sultans to a comfortable six wickets win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first-ever HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Enjoying the support of a vociferous home crowd, Multan recovered from a shaky 47 for four in 6.1 overs to get past their 124-run target with nine balls to spare. The left-handed pair of Rossouw and Khushdil took the team to the victory with contrasting batting performances. While Rossouw grafted his way to a 42-ball 49 runs with seven fours and one six and Khushdil Shah used the long handle to great effect in his 43 that came off 29 balls and included four fours and two sixes.

The two stabilised the chase first before taking the charge against a fired-up Zalmi attack that fought hard despite a low total to defend.

Left-armer Wahab Riaz took two quick wickets, fellow pacer Hasan Ali removed James Vince for five in the opening over.

Wahab took the wickets of Shan Masood (8) and Zeeshan Ashraf (12) while Rahat Ali dismissed Moeen Ali (2) but their efforts went in vain eventually as Rossouw and Khushdil finished the job for the Sultans.

Earlier Sultans captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to field first. His decision paid rich dividends as Tom Banton (4) fell in the first over to a terrific catch by the veteran Shahid Afridi off Mohammad Irfan. The prolific Kamran Akmal, who had scored a century in Zalmi’s win over Gladiators on Saturday, fell for 15. Shoaib Malik and Liam Livingstone fell cheaply as Zalmi were reduced to 41 for four in the sixth over. The talented youngster Haider Ali batted with great deal of confidence in his 47 from 27 balls with six fours and two sixes but his dismissal in the 11th over triggered a collapse.