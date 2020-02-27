Shahid Khaqan, Ahsan released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Adiala Road was jam packed with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters they were dancing and showering rose petals on former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal when they walked out of Adiala Jail early evening on Wednesday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were waving their hands and making victory signs. PML-N leadership included Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Shakil Awan, Malik Ibrar, Sardar Naseem Khan along with their supporters went to Adiala Jail to bring Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

A heavy contingent of police and traffic wardens were present all around to control law and order situation on the occasion.

A day earlier, the IHC had approved Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal's bail in corruption cases. The PML-N leaders were granted bails against bonds worth Rs10 million each in the cases against them.

Former prime minister Abbasi had secured bail in the LNG terminal case, while Iqbal had been granted bail in the Narowal Sports City case.

On July 18, 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Abbasi in an alleged case of corruption while awarding a multi-billion rupee import contract for LNG in 2013, when he was the minister for petroleum and natural resources.

On December 23, 2019, NAB had arrested Iqbal as he appeared before it in relation to the corruption case. NAB had begun investigating the complex in July 2018. It was built at the staggering cost of over Rs3,000 million. The accountability bureau’s investigation team also visited the Narowal Sports City project in November to secure records.