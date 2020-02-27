Funfair held at IMCG

Islamabad : Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/4, organised a funfair on Wednesday, says a press release.

Funfair was formally inaugurated by the chief guest Ghazala Khalid, former principal of the college, along with Principal Farkhanda Ishtiaq and faculty members. Colorful stalls were arranged which apprehended the audience throughout the day. Ghazala Khalid appreciated the arrangements and quality of the products.

Stalls of various eatables including dry fruits, pizzas cold drinks and other refreshment items grabbed the attention of public. Dresses, mehandi designs, beauty products, shawls, jewelry, flowers decoration pieces continuously attracted the visitors. The college was decorated with colorful banners, splashed with eye catching advertisements, colorful balloons and flowers. Jumping bed, giant wheel, boat, horse and camel riding was also enjoyed. A jumble sale has also been arranged in which teachers have voluntarily contributed different items for examples clothes, decoration pieces, cosmetics, jewelry with other stalls of stationary, dresses shawls and accessories etc. A stall playing national songs with flags was reviving national spirit in the public. A separate show of song dedication was also there to steal the attention where students dedicated songs to their friends and family.

The student expressed the joy over such an event that helped them come out of dreary routines and had fun with friends and class fellows.